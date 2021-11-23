Botafogo plans Gatito’s return against Guarani and negotiates renewal with targets

I’ve been training with the group for a month and released to play, Gatito Fernández can go back to acting on Sunday, in front of the Guarani, in the last game in Serie B. This is the idea of Botafogo, which is negotiating a contract renewal with goals for the Paraguayan goalkeeper. The information is from “GE” and reporter Thiago Veras, from Rádio Tupi.

Recovered from bone edema in his right knee, which took him out of combat for over a year, Gatito Fernández still depends on the coach’s definition Enderson Moreira during that week. Diego Loureiro has been the holder of Botafogo in recent matches.

Botafogo analyzed the recovery of Gatito, through the Health and Performance Center and the goalkeeper coach Flavio Tenius, and considers that he is able to act at a good level in 2022. With a contract in force until the end of 2021 with the Paraguayan, the club has already made a renewal proposal with financial compensation for the season without playing and goals to be met. Currently, his salary is one of the highest in the cast.

Botafogo presented to the staff of Gatito Fernández a contract renewal proposal that includes established goals. The player has a salary considered high and would need to be within the financial reality of the club. Gatito spent an entire season without playing. — Thiago Veras (@verasthiago) November 23, 2021