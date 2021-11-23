Botafogo’s opponent at the title party, Guarani loses and depends on a miracle to rise; Goiás is guaranteed in Serie A

opponent of Botafogo at the Serie B title party, next Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, Guarani was defeated by Goiás by 2-0 this Monday, at the Golden Brinco, and now depends on a true miracle to rise. The team from Goiás, on the other hand, secured a place in the 2022 First Division, along with Fogão and Coritiba.

Guarani parked at 59 points, in seventh place. To gain access, in addition to defeating Botafogo on Sunday, they will have to hope that Avaí, CRB and CSA do not win their games against Sampaio Corrêa (in Florianópolis), Operário (in Ponta Grossa) and Brasil-RS (in Maceió), respectively.

In addition, Bugre from Campinas lost, by suspension, the right-back Matthew Ludke and the midfielder régis, the team’s main highlight, who received the third yellow card. the attacker Bruno Savio, with a left thigh injury, is another practically certain embezzlement for Sunday.

only Vasco doesn’t come back

With the access of Goiás, three of the four relegated in the last edition of the Brazilian Championship return to the elite a year later. Esmeraldino had finished 18th, Coritiba 19th and Botafogo 20th. Vasco, who ended Serie A in 17th place, will compete in Serie B once again in 2022.