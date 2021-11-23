Brazil Aid payment schedule for this week; November 22nd to 26th

key points Auxílio Brasil pays the first installment of R$ 217.18 until November 30;

Amounts can be obtained with a Bolsa Família card and Caixa Tem;

Mobile apps make it possible to consult eligibility and available values.

Payments of the first installment of the Brazil Aid started on November 17th, and will continue until the 30th of this month. For now, the Federal Government has released only the calendar referring to deposits for the months of November and December.

THE Federal Savings Bank (CEF), the financial institution responsible for the payments of the Brazil Aid, took a break in the release of values ​​during the last weekend. However, the deposits were resumed this Monday, 22, covering the beneficiaries already enrolled in the former Bolsa Família.

The FDR portal has gathered all essential information related to the Brazil Aid for you to understand a little better about how the program works. See all the details below!

Brazil Aid release format

The Federal Government, in partnership with Caixa Econômica, decided to maintain the payment format used in the extinct Bolsa Família. In this way, in the Brazil Aid, will release the amounts based on the final digit of the Social Identification Number (NIS) in the last ten days of each month.

Brazil Aid Receipt

Beneficiaries of the Brazil Aid have two options to receive Brazil Aid. The first is through the magnetic card of the former Bolsa Família.

With it, beneficiaries can withdraw in cash at Caixa’s electronic terminals, at Caixa Aqui correspondents, lottery outlets and other accredited establishments.

However, a new platform has just emerged and will also be used to make the program’s installments viable. This is the Caixa Tem application’s digital social savings account.

Tem box: usage and functionalities

The platform was created in 2020, at the height of emergency aid at a time when the institution suffered from long and long queues at the doors of agencies seeking to withdraw the benefit. Caixa Tem’s digital social savings account offers customers various services and tools free of charge.

The app authorizes transactions with a maximum value of R$600, limited to a total of R$1,200 per day. In the monthly period, Caixa Tem customers can move up to R$5,000. At Cashier Has the beneficiary can use the Brazil Aid for:

Pay slips online;

Make payments at Casa Lotérica;

Recharge a cell phone linked to any operator;

Contract Family Support Insurance;

Get financial tips;

Make online purchases with the virtual debit card;

Make purchases in person by reading the QR Code issued by the merchant’s card machine;

Inform individual income;

Consult the Social Identification Number (NIS);

Consult Bolsa Família;

Receive unemployment insurance;

Make transfers via TED and DOC;

Make transfers and make payments with the PIX key;

Consult the savings account movement statement.

Brazil Aid Consultation

Millions of Brazilians are still in doubt whether they will have the opportunity to receive the Brazil Aid. With that in mind, Caixa Econômica created two service channels aimed at consulting eligibility for the program.

One is an application available for the Android system, the other is a telephone line through the Ministry of Citizenship’s Relationship Center at 121.

Brazil Aid Value

Although Bolsonaro has promised to pay installments in the amount of R$400, it will still not be possible to honor that promise by the hour. This is because the Federal Government does not have space in the Budget to fund this amount.

For this reason, the former amount paid by Bolsa Família underwent an adjustment at the margin of 17%, resulting in R$ 217.18 that will be paid in November.

To pay for the installments of R$ 400, it will be necessary to wait for the approval of the Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório in the Federal Senate. If the text was approved, both the promise of an original amount and an increase in the number of beneficiaries can be fulfilled from the month of December onwards.

Brazil Aid Calendar

As mentioned, the Brazil Aid is released based on the final digit of the NIS. This week, receive beneficiaries whose NIS ends from 5 to 8. See the full schedule below:

NIS end November December 1 November 17th December 10th two November 18th December 13th 3 November 19th December 14th 4 November 22 December 15th 5 November 23 December 16th 6 November 24th December 17th 7 November 25th December 20 8 November 26th December 21 9 november 29 December 22nd 0 30th of November December 23