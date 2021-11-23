Brazil Game Show 2022 tickets with 60% off

The sale of tickets for the next Brasil Game Show, which will take place between October 6th and 12th, 2022, started today (22). The event took advantage of the proximity of Black Friday to offer packages with up to 60% off.

Until next Monday (29), the official website of BGS maintains the following promotions:

Individual half price for weekdays (7th, 10th or 11th of October): BRL 79

BRL 79 Individual half price for weekends or holidays (October 8, 9 or 12): BRL 119

BRL 119 Passport half ticket for October 7, 8, 9 and 10: BRL 319

BRL 319 Passport half ticket for October 9, 10, 11 and 12: BRL 319

BRL 319 Premium Passport half-price (every day + 6th, exclusive for press and business): BRL 557

BRL 557 Entire in the Business Passport: BRL 557

BRL 557 Individual cabin (valid for 1 day): BRL 400

BRL 400 Cabin Passport (valid for all days): BRL 1,500

Remembering that I ameia-entry is a benefit for all who donate 1 kg of food non perishable at the entrance to the event, in addition to students, people with special needs, seniors over 60 and teachers, upon proof.

Back to face-to-face

The thirteenth edition of the Brasil Game Show will finally be back home again, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo. There are few attractions defined for now: the unprecedented participation of voice actor Andy Field (Marvel Avengers Academy) and the return of voice actor DC Douglas (Resident Evil) and music producer Shota Nakama (Video Game Orchestra).

The forecast is that more than 400 exhibitors will be present. There will be game launches, meet & greet, cosplay contests and eSports tournaments over seven days.

