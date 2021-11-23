Brazil has 120 deaths in 24 hours and an average of 208

In the last 24 hours, 120 deaths by covid-19 were registered in Brazil. With that, the country reached a total of 612,842 fatal victims of the disease. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

On average, 208 people have died in the last seven days. This number is 14% lower than the same indicator 14 days ago, which points to a stable trend.

Even so, nine states and the Federal District showed an acceleration trend today. This is the highest number of states on the rise since Sept. 26, when there were 11 accelerations.

Another seven states had a drop in the moving average, while nine remained stable.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Repeating the behavior of the last four days, North and Northeast increased by 24% and 100% respectively. The others fell: Midwest (-25%), Southeast (-23%) and South (-28%).

Four states had no deaths from covid-19: Acre, Mato Grosso do Sul, Roraima and Sergipe. Another 16 had fewer than 10 deaths each.

Today, Mato Grosso has not updated its data on cases and deaths because a change in the system’s database did not allow the issuance of updated information. Sergipe, in turn, revised data from the municipality of Capela and eliminated duplicate records, which caused a reduction in the number of new cases in the state.

As of 20:00 yesterday, 3,853 new cases of coronavirus have also been registered in the country. In total, Brazil has already reached 22,018,889 positive tests.

On average, 8,655 positive cases were found for the disease in the last seven days, which indicates a drop of -22% compared to 14 days ago.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-28%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-46%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-36%)

São Paulo: stable (-8%)

North region

Tocantins: stable (10%)

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (11%)

Pernambuco: stable (-4%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (60%)

Midwest region

Federal District: high (24%)

Mato Grosso: stable (-15%) *The state did not release data until 8pm today, so the variation refers to yesterday’s numbers

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (-8%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: fall (-24%)

Santa Catarina: high (55%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 123 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. In all, the disease caused 612,782 deaths across the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the ministry’s numbers, there were 2,594 positive tests for covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today. Since March 2020, the total number of infected has reached 22,019,870.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,230,357 recovered cases of the disease to date, with another 176,731 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.