Brazil is experiencing a ‘democratic setback’ that may be irreversible, says international report

Brazil is going through a strong process of “democratic setback” that may be irreversible, according to a report on the State of Democracy in the world, published by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea), on Monday 22. The country also registered the greater number of “democratic indicators” in decline in 2020, among the analyzed nations. Worldwide, the number of democracies rose from 104 to 98 in the last five years.

The democratic setback experienced by Brazil is unique in the Latin American and Caribbean region, both for its duration and for its starting point, according to the Idea document, which is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

The report explains that since the mid-1990s, and especially in the 2000s, the country has shown an “upward evolution” of almost all of its democratic indicators, standing above the regional average on issues such as fair elections, civil liberties, control government and civil society participation.

But as of 2013, the process of democratic setback began “to take shape in the country as a result of a constant and prolonged fall in almost all indicators, which has been exacerbated especially in the last two years”, contextualizes the report. In 2016, Brazil began “to go through a process of democratic setback that has not yet been completed”.

Despite Brazil’s poor performance, many democratic indicators currently remain at average levels. This is due to the good performance of the country in the past and because the deterioration is taking place slowly, according to the Idea.

Thus, even though the drop in Brazilian indicators since 2016 has been very pronounced, “its good performance in the past allows its democratic quality to be reduced without losing its democratic status”, he contextualizes. “This demonstrates that Brazilian democracy, still having suffered years of democratic setback, is resilient.”

Irreversible process

But the report warns of the danger that the process is irreversible. “The constant attacks against the media and the independence of the Justice show the recrudescence of the democratic setback”, he says.

Idea takes into account criteria related to basic social protection, corruption, independence of the media and justice. In addition to Brazil, India and even the United States are on the list of democracies that have “backed off” in the last two years. European countries such as Hungary, Poland and Slovenia are also part of it.

The number of democratic countries in the world has declined in the last five years, according to the report, from 104 to 98. But despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of democracies in Latin America and the Caribbean has not decreased since the last report of 2019, remaining at 18. All scheduled electoral processes were carried out on the scheduled dates in the region.

Deterioration

But the quality of democracy continues to deteriorate in Latin America. In addition to Brazil, countries such as Chile, Colombia, Guatemala and Uruguay, among others, have suffered “a democratic erosion”.

Attacks on electoral bodies, carried out both by opposition political parties, by those in power and by heads of state, have become more frequent. “These are practices that threaten the integrity of electoral processes, undermine the rule of law and fuel the crisis of legitimacy of democratic and control institutions,” warns the report.

According to the document, it is necessary to protect and strengthen democratic institutions, improve the quality of governance to implement and promote reforms, have effective and up-to-date regional mechanisms for the defense of democracy, and redesign mechanisms for deliberation and citizen participation.