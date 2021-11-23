Brazil records moving average of 208 daily deaths per Covid; total approaches 613 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (22) 120 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 612,842 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 208 . Compared to the average 14 days ago, the variation was -14% and points out the trend of stability.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 on Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (16): 244

Wednesday (17): 260

Thursday (18): 265

Friday (19): 211

Saturday (20): 196

Sunday (21): 201

Monday (22): 208

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

four states had no record of deaths in the last 24 hours: AC, MS, RR and SE.

The state of the Mato Grosso did not release updates on cases and deaths; according to the state secretariat, a change in the system’s database did not allow for the closing of the balance sheet for the day.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,018,889 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 3,853 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 8,655 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -22% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

In Sergipe, the state secretariat reported that there was a reduction in the backlog of cases due to duplication of records in the municipality of Capela.

At its worst moment, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 612,842

612,842 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 120

120 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 208 (variation in 14 days: -14%)

208 (variation in 14 days: -14%) Total confirmed cases: 22,018,889

22,018,889 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 3853

3853 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 8,655 (variation in 14 days: -22%)

On the rise (9 states and the DF): RO, PA, SE, CE, RN, SC, AM, DF, BA, PI

RO, PA, SE, CE, RN, SC, AM, DF, BA, PI In stability (9 states): MA, TO, PE, AC, AP, AL, PB, SP, MS

MA, TO, PE, AC, AP, AL, PB, SP, MS Falling (7 states): RS, ES, RR, RJ, GO, MG, PR

RS, ES, RR, RJ, GO, MG, PR Not updated (1 state): MT

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

Almost 61% of the Brazilian population is fully immunized against Covid when completing the vaccination schedule. Data from the consortium of press vehicles show that 129,703,343 people took the second dose or single dose of vaccines, a number that represents 60.80% of the population.

158,049,247 people, representing 74.09% of the population, took at least the first dose of vaccines. The booster dose was applied to 14,315,930 people (6.71% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 302,068,520 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

ES: -28%

MG: -46%

RJ: -36%

SP: -8%

DF: +24%

GO: -41%

MS: -8%

MT: the state did not release new data until 8 pm. Considering the data until 8 pm on Sunday (21), it was at -15% (stability)

AC: 0%

AM: 25%

AP: 0%

PA: 150%

RO: 211%

RR: -33%

TO: 10%

AL: 0%

BA: 23%

EC: 92%

MA: 11%

PB: -3%

PE: 4%

PI: 19%

RN: 60%

SE: 150%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

