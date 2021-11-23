Brazil registers 123 deaths by covid-19

This Monday, Brazil registered 123 new deaths by Covid-19, which raised the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 612,782, informed the Ministry of Health.

Also recorded were 2,594 new cases of coronavirus, with the total number of confirmed infections in the country advancing to 22,019,870, added the folder.

The country’s pandemic numbers on Mondays are traditionally lower than on other days of the week, due to a Sunday damming of data by state secretariats.

In absolute terms, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of deaths from the disease, only behind the United States, and the third in case count, below the USA and India. The country, however, has registered a reduction in pandemic numbers on average in recent weeks, as it advances in its vaccination campaign against the Covid-19.







The moving average of daily deaths for the past 14 days was on Monday at 229, compared with a peak of nearly 3,000 in April.

The federal government also reported that there are 176,731 patients from Covid-19 in follow-up in the country.

Brazil registered 120 new deaths by covid-19 this Monday, 22. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 208, slightly above the number registered the day before (201).

This Monday, the number of new infections notified was 3,853. In total, Brazil has 612,842 deaths and 22,018,889 cases of the disease, the second nation with more death records, only behind the United States.

