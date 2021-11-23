Brazilian reports ‘frightening moment’ after Austria decrees 4th lockdown | Santos and Region

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

Marcia Elisabeth Leite Teml is a retired attorney for the State of São Paulo and born in Santos, on the São Paulo coast. She has lived in Vienna for more than three years, is married to an Austrian, and says she was not taken by surprise by the new measure, as there was resistance from residents in receiving the immunizing agent, which led to overcrowding in hospitals.

Although it’s not a surprise, the Brazilian says it’s been difficult to go through confinement again. In the country, the use of masks was already optional in some places, and activities gradually returned.

2 out of 5 Marcia and her Austrian husband live in Vienna — Photo: Personal Archive/Marcia Teml Marcia and her Austrian husband live in Vienna — Photo: Personal Archive/Marcia Teml

With the new lockdown decreed in Austria, the Brazilian comments that only supermarkets and services considered essential work without restrictions. “To go to the places, it is necessary the use of professional mask. The cloth one is not valid”, he adds.

In education, schools remain open, but the children’s families can opt for online or in-person classes. If you choose face-to-face teaching, it is necessary present PCR test or negative antigen to enter the school environment.

“It’s a scary moment, because you can’t see when all this will pass”, says Marcia Elisabeth.

3 out of 5 Thousands took to the streets of Vienna, Austria, to protest against a new lockdown — Photo: Lisa Leutner/AP Thousands took to the streets of Vienna, Austria, to protest against a new lockdown — Photo: Lisa Leutner/AP

In addition to decreeing the lockdown, the Austrian government announced that, from February 2022, vaccination against Covid-19 will be mandatory. As a result, thousands of people staged protests in the country. In the capital Vienna alone, around 40 thousand people took part in marches last Saturday (20).

“It was comical”, says the Brazilian. Marcia contextualizes that, on the same day as the protest, there was a thematic event, also in the open, taking place in Vienna. While for the event it was mandatory to present proof of vaccination and identity document, at the protest, people were “totally crowded”, in addition to not wearing face shields.

4 out of 5 Vienna Street on the first day of lockdown, November 22, 2021 — Photo: Lisi Niesner/Reuters Vienna Street on the first day of lockdown, November 22, 2021 — Photo: Lisi Niesner/Reuters

Marcia still vents about the anguish of not seeing her family for a long time. She explains that she had to postpone two trips because of the pandemic, and that her family cannot visit her either. “Very difficult. A cruel longing,” he says.

“I haven’t seen my family for two years. We have a trip scheduled to Brazil in January, and it has been planned since July. As everything that happens here happens three months later in Brazil, I despaired of the possibility of a new wave Covid-19 and a new lockdown at the beginning of next year in Brazil, and our flights will be canceled again”, he concludes.

5 out of 5 Marcia, husband and dog in a park in Vienna — Photo: Personal Archive/Marcia Teml Marcia, husband and dog in a park in Vienna — Photo: Personal Archive/Marcia Teml