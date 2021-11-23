Briton finds secret passages in 500-year-old house, discovers mysterious vault and goes viral on the web; watch!

Life imitates art, right?! For those who thought that the plot of the movie “Parasite” was impossible, then take a look at this story… Briton Freddy Goodall went viral on TikTok after showing a secret passage behind a bookcase inside his house, which is over 500 years old. But unlike the Oscar-winning movie, the room’s vibe could set the scene for a horror feature.

In the first video, the boy explained that the property has been with his family for only 30 years, but many historical records came together. In an old photo, it is possible to see a door that used to be in the library in the past, but that until then, Freddy never knew about, as there was currently a bookcase in the place. Curious, he investigated the piece of furniture and found that on the bottom there was already a design of a small door and screws.

When dismantling this kind of panel, he found a very deteriorated “alley” that gave access to an upper room, completely dark and dirty, and at the same time with enough space to house another family. With the success of the first video, Freddy recorded more moments of his “adventure” through the house. In the second recording, he shows that the residence is full of surprises, such as a mirror that is actually a door that gives access to the winter garden. But, in this case, everything is planned and known to the family.

Back in the secret passage, now with a more powerful flashlight, Goodall was able to visualize that the place also gives access to completely destroyed underground tunnels, where it is possible to find pages of old books and a lot of rubble. “The tickets go from one end of the house to the other. When the passages were in use, I believe there were a few kilometers underground running to nearby buildings and a church.”, said Freedy. Not to mention more mysterious stairs that led to rooms as bizarre as the previous ones, now with an extra bonus: a safe!

In other publications, the British filmed the real saga that became the mission to open the vault, which perhaps served as a nice advertisement for the object, since several methods were of absolutely no use. But more curious than all the Maria Fifis put together – and not afraid of what would come out inside – Freddy persisted until he succeeded. And it turned out that everything served to complete his exploratory saga around the house.

Inside the safe were books telling more about the history of the house—one of them dating back to 1848. The boy also found a letter written by Spencer Compton, Marquess of Northampton, when he visited the residence in 1837, and a signed floorboard. by George Stewart, Earl of Galloway, in 1807. As early as the early 1900s, the house served as an educational institution. This explains some names Freddy found graffiti in underground tunnels, abandoned school books and desks. “I found a lot of names inscribed on the wall that looked like schoolchildren moving around there”, concluded.