Bus accident kills 45 in Bulgaria; 12 children are among the victims | World

At least 45 people, including 12 children, died on Tuesday (23) in an accident that involved a bus carrying mainly tourists from Macedonia to Bulgaria, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said. The vehicle apparently hit a side barrier on the highway and caught fire.
Seven people who jumped off the burning bus were rushed to a hospital in the capital Sofia.
Authorities did not provide the victims’ identities.
Workers work at the scene of a bus accident, in which at least 45 people were killed, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia, Bulgaria — Photo: Dimitar Kyosemarliev / AFP Photo
The cause of the accident remains unclear. The head of the Bulgarian investigation service, Borislav Sarafov, said four buses from a North Macedonia travel agency entered Bulgaria late on Monday (22) from Turkey. “Human driver error or technical malfunction are the two initial versions of the accident,” he said.
“We have a huge tragedy,” lamented Bulgaria’s interim Prime Minister Stefan Yanev.
“People were reduced to ashes,” said Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov. “The image is terrifying, terrifying. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added.
The accident happened on the Struma highway about 45 km (28 miles) west of Sofia at around 2:00 am (0000 GMT).
Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said the bus group was returning to Skopje from a weekend trip to Istanbul.
“I am terrified. This is a great tragedy,” Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev told private television channel BTV.