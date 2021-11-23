Bus accident leaves at least 46 dead; 12 were minors | world and science

Bus crash leaves 46 dead in Bulgaria AFP
Published 11/23/2021 08:52
At least 46 people, including 12 minors, died in the early hours of Tuesday, 23, in Bulgaria, when the bus they were traveling in suffered a fire on a highway, and many passengers were trapped inside the vehicle. Most of the victims came from Northern Macedonia, where the bus was registered, as reported by the country’s Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev.
The prime minister immediately traveled to Sofia and found himself in hospital with the seven survivors of the tragedy. It was the most serious on a European highway in the last decade. According to the police, most of the victims belonged to the Albanian minority. “It’s a great tragedy,” said Zaev. “Twelve victims were under 18 years old, five were children. The rest were between 20 and 30 years old,” he added.
The vehicle was returning to Skopje, capital of Northern Macedonia, after a trip to Turkey. The tragedy happened at 2 am local time, on a highway near the municipality of Bosnek, 40 km south of Sofia. According to survivors, nearly everyone was asleep when an explosion occurred, Zoran Zaev reported.
traumatized passengers
The bus crashed into a security fence for an as-yet-unknown reason. The highway has recently undergone renovations, thanks to resources from the European Union (EU). Bulgaria has been part of the bloc since 2007.
“The survivors are traumatized. They lost relatives, their children. They managed to jump out of the windows,” said Maya Arguirova, director of the treatment center for people with severe burns that received the wounded.
The last serious accident with a bus in Bulgaria happened in August 2018, with the balance of 17 deaths. The vehicle had the accident during heavy rain. At the time of the tragedy, he took a group of Bulgarian tourists to Sofia after visiting a monastery.
A country of 6.9 million inhabitants, Bulgaria recorded more than 620 fatal road accidents in 2019, and 463 in 2020. The latter number was below average, due to sanitary restrictions that limited travel in the territory.
Still, it is one of the worst statistics in the EU, caused by the poor state of the roads, unmaintained cars with mechanical problems and frequent excessive speed in driving.