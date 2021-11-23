Bus accident leaves at least 46 dead; 12 were minors | world and science



Bus crash leaves 46 dead in Bulgaria – AFP

Published 11/23/2021 08:52

At least 46 people, including 12 minors, died in the early hours of Tuesday, 23, in Bulgaria, when the bus they were traveling in suffered a fire on a highway, and many passengers were trapped inside the vehicle. Most of the victims came from Northern Macedonia, where the bus was registered, as reported by the country’s Prime Minister, Zoran Zaev.

The prime minister immediately traveled to Sofia and found himself in hospital with the seven survivors of the tragedy. It was the most serious on a European highway in the last decade. According to the police, most of the victims belonged to the Albanian minority. “It’s a great tragedy,” said Zaev. “Twelve victims were under 18 years old, five were children. The rest were between 20 and 30 years old,” he added.

The vehicle was returning to Skopje, capital of Northern Macedonia, after a trip to Turkey. The tragedy happened at 2 am local time, on a highway near the municipality of Bosnek, 40 km south of Sofia. According to survivors, nearly everyone was asleep when an explosion occurred, Zoran Zaev reported.

The seven survivors were traveling at the end of the bus and managed to break one of the windows to escape the flames. “The survivors belong to the same family and among them is a 16-year-old teenager,” reported North Macedonia Health Minister Venko Filipce, who also traveled to Bulgaria. traumatized passengers