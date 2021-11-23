Bus crash in Bulgaria kills nearly 50 people, including 12 minors – International

Vehicle burned down and occupants could not escape (photo: Nikolay DOYCHINOV / AFP)

At least 46 people, including 12 minors, died this Tuesday morning (23) in Bulgaria, when the bus they were traveling on suffered a fire on a highway, and many passengers were trapped inside the vehicle.

Most of the victims came from Northern Macedonia, where the bus was registered, informed Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

The premi immediately traveled to Sofia and found himself in the hospital with the seven survivors of the tragedy. It was the most serious on a European highway in the last decade.

The police said that most of the victims belonged to the Albanian minority.

“A great tragedy,” said Zaev. “Twelve victims were under 18, five were children. The rest were between 20 and 30 years old,” he added.

The vehicle returned to Skopje, capital of Northern Macedonia, after a trip to Turkey.

The tragedy happened at 2 am local time, on a highway near the municipality of Bosnek, 40 km south of Sofia, said commissioner Nikolay Nikolov.

According to survivors, nearly everyone was asleep when an explosion occurred, reported Zoran Zaev.

The seven survivors traveled at the end of the bus and managed to break one of the windows to escape the flames.

“The survivors belong to the same family and among them is a 16-year-old teenager,” reported North Macedonia Health Minister Venko Filipce, who also traveled to Bulgaria.

– “Traumatized” passengers –

“The driver died instantly, so no one was able to open the doors to allow passengers to escape the flames,” said Police Chief Stanimir Stanev.

The bus crashed into a security fence for an as-yet-unknown reason. The highway has undergone renovations recently, thanks to resources from the European Union (EU). Bulgaria has been part of the block since 2007.

“The survivors are traumatized. They lost relatives, their children. They managed to jump out of the windows,” said Maya Arguirova, director of the treatment center for people with severe burns that received the wounded.

The last serious accident with a bus in Bulgaria took place in August 2018, with a balance of 17 deaths. The vehicle suffered the accident during heavy rain. At the time of tragedy, he took a group of Bulgarian tourists to Sofia after visiting a monastery.

In a country of 6.9 million people, Bulgaria recorded more than 620 fatal road accidents in 2019, and 463 in 2020. This last number was lower than the average, due to health restrictions that limited travel in the territory.

Even so, it is one of the worst statistics in the EU, caused by the precarious state of the roads, unmaintained cars with mechanical problems and the frequent excessive speed in driving.