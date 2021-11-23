By court decision, Colégio Pedro II returns to in-person classes: parents and students criticize model

RIO — Student in the 2nd year of high school at Colégio Pedro II, Clarice Almeida, 17, decided to repeat the year and attend the series again in 2022. The measure was taken because, in the opinion of the young woman, the current school year was compromised . The unit returns to face-to-face classes this Monday, but for many parents and students, the return is just a palliative to comply with the court order of federal judge Marcelo Pereira da Silva, of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2), who forced Colégio Pedro II and seven other teaching units in the federal network to return to face-to-face teaching at 100% capacity this year.

check out: Colégio Pedro II defines rules for face-to-face return and will ask for ‘vaccination passport’

Classes will be in person every 15 days. As school recess starts on December 23, many students will only have two face-to-face meetings this year.

— I decided to repeat it to do the 2nd and 3rd years in person. Practically, I missed the 1st year because I did it online in the first semester of this year. There were two stories a day, 1:30 in one story and 30 minutes in another. Biology, for example, was fortnightly. for me, it was a year late – Clarice evaluates.

review: ‘It’s more a way to deceive the decision than to fulfill it’, says the student’s father about the gradual return of Colégio Pedro II on the 22nd

On-site return at Colégio Pedro II will be this Monday Photo: Gabriel Monteiro / Agência O Globo

The young woman took the Enem test, this Sunday, just as an experience, but said that she studied on her own:

— I was upset because it was an irresponsible decision of the rectory. I entered college last year, I passed the contest to be there. Having fragmented teaching when a person passes a competition is frustrating. Classes were not enough. It was very busy teaching. We barely had time to resolve doubts with teachers. Our approval is being practically automatic.

Student João Lucas Alves, 18, who is in the 3rd year of high school, regrets the format adopted by the rectory for the hybrid return. According to him, according to the school’s schedule, his class will only have two in-person classes this year, one next week and the other in December. He is also thinking about repeating his senior year of high school.

– I was very much looking forward to this return, but I was disappointed. They are not complying with the court order. I believed that the synchronous classes would become in-person, but not even that. I’m only going to school twice this year. I’m going to take the Enem test and I don’t feel prepared in the way I’d like. There will certainly be a disparity in access to the most popular courses. If I don’t get grades for the courses I’m aiming for, I’ll repeat the third year next. I can’t leave school and pay for a preparatory course – he says.

Are you going to travel? Learn how to get a Covid-19 vaccination certificate

The rules for face-to-face return to the unit were approved by the College’s Superior Council and are valid until the end of the year. The return trip will be optional for students and, to enter the units, it is necessary to present the vaccination card for everyone who has been covered by the calendar.

In all, there will be five weeks of in-person activities until December 23, the beginning of the school break. The resolution with the rules was signed by the dean Oscar Halac and foresees the attendance of 20% of the quantitative of classes per shift, not being able to surpass the limit of 50% of students of these classes.

Covid-19: Rio City Hall to create an outpatient clinic for patients with sequelae

The guidelines also provide that the permanence of students, each day, will be up to three hours, with a maximum of 40 minutes per activity time. The face-to-face activities, according to the resolution, will take place after the shift so as not to make remote activities unfeasible. Those that cannot be done in this way require “completeness of remote, synchronous and asynchronous activities”.

“The face-to-face will be a pedagogical complement organized in order to provide follow-up/guidance, without harming those who do not opt ​​for face-to-face feedback,” says an excerpt of the resolution.

Secretary: School year 2021 in Rio’s municipal network will fail due to absence

The father of two students at the institution, systems developer Lindenberg Feitosa Venancio, 44, criticizes the way in which the return will happen. He said that his children, Ayrton, 17 years old and a student in the 2nd year of high school, and Giovanni, 14, who is in the 7th year of elementary school, already carry out activities after school:

— My view is that this was only done to respond to the judge’s order. One class every 15 days for me is irrelevant. Being after-school classes, I’ll have to juggle to deal with my kids’ other activities. The oldest does English, the youngest does orthopedic treatment.

Covid-19: Rio zeros the number of inpatients in municipal hospitals

By court order, the school had to return with 100% of the activities in person. Lindenberg said the unit resisted starting with online classes and resisted going back to face-to-face.

“The college was resistant to going online. Before, it wasn’t interesting. They had a lot of weird arguments for not going into online education. Now this model is so good that they don’t want to leave. You look at the city of Rio, there is a game at Maracanã, a crowded shopping mall, a low number of cases and hospitalizations. There is no reason not to return at least with 50% capacity – Lindenberg points out.

Sought out, the rectory of Pedro II did not comment.