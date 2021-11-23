Caixa agencies resume service in ‘pre-pandemic time’ from this Tuesday | Economy

The Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) branches will return to normal hours – the same as before the pandemic – as of this Tuesday (23).

“The regular opening and closing hours of the units vary according to the specifics of each region and will be practiced as long as municipal legislation does not determine a pattern different from that established previously”, says Caixa in a note.

Since August of last year, the bank’s branches have been open only between 8 am and 1 pm, to provide essential services. With the payment of Emergency Assistance throughout 2020 and 2021, the branches were the scene of long lines in the period.

Earlier this month, Caixa had already informed that it should resume the old hours of operation on this date. On the occasion, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informed that, with the relaxation of social isolation in the country, banks will have autonomy to choose the opening and closing hours of the branches, according to their characteristics and internal policies.

The opening hours of each agency can be consulted clicking here.

Check below the opening hours of the banks informed at the time: