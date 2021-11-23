Caixa branches now have new service hours; see what has changed

As of this Tuesday (11/23), Caixa Econômica Federal agencies will return to the regular service with opening hours from 10 am to 4 pm. The change in in-person opening hours took place during the pandemic period to ensure assistance to emergency aid beneficiaries.

According to information from Agência Brasil, Caixa’s board explained that the previous hours of operation (from 8 am to 1 pm) can be kept in case the city’s legislation wishes to maintain what had been established in the pandemic.

It is also important to remember that branch hours are also subject to the time zones of each region in Brazil. Anyone who wants to know the opening and closing hours of the branch in their city, simply access the Caixa website. There you will find a list.

On the Caixa page, information about the branches is made available, as well as a link to access a list with the hours of each branch in Brazilian municipalities, of regular face-to-face assistance.

The bank will continue to maintain all the care and guidelines of health surveillance to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. This is because it is necessary to guarantee the safety of employees and customers who need face-to-face service at the branches.

Online service

Customers who do not want to go to a branch can continue to be served in digital format, either through internet banking and applications (Caixa Tem, Caixa Trabalhador, FGTS, Caixa, Auxílio Brasil, Caixa Habilitação and Caixa Lotéricas).

Another service offered to customers is through WhatsApp Caixa, through the toll-free telephone number 0800 104 0104. Or, even through the call center on number 4004 0104 (capitals and metropolitan areas).

With regard to questions and information about social benefits (FGTS, PIS and Social Card), which are paid by the financial institution, the customer can call the number 0800 726 0207.

If the customer wishes to speak with the operator for any clarification, the operation is available from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm, from Monday to Friday. And from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturdays.