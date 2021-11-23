Caixa Tem Credit Card offers discounts on Visa Vai

On Monday (22), the Caixa Tem application released a new function: The Caixa Tem credit card. One of the card’s advantages are the discounts offered by the Vai de Visa program.

The institution created the application to create digital accounts for beneficiaries of the Emergency Assistance program. However, since its creation, the application has been undergoing updates that release new functions, such as payment of bank slips, pix and microcredit, and now the credit card.

Discover the Vai de Visa Caixa Tem program

Vai de Visa is a platform that offers discounts similar to Mastercard Surpreendeda, however, unlike its competitors, Vai de Visa does not accumulate points, but offers several advantages and exclusive benefits for customers of the brand.

To participate in the program, the customer only needs to have a card issued by any bank – including Caixa Tem- and in any modality. Debit and credit cards are accepted.

Therefore, even if you have a basic card with free annual fees and low monthly expenses, you can still participate in the Visa Vai.

Advantages of Going Visa

The program has discounts for the categories: home, decoration, restaurants, wine and education. Learn about the three main benefits of the Visa card program.

Offers and discounts when purchasing products or contracting services;

Visa Causes: support a social cause with Visa without paying anything;

Promotions with sweepstakes or cashback (cash back) on the invoice.

It is important to emphasize that each partner has its own rules for using the benefit. Discounts do not apply to all products and payment must be made with a Visa brand card.

