“Calhambeque” of R$ 500 thousand by Roberto Carlos is on the street for lack of gasoline

posted on 11/22/2021 7:46 PM



Who doesn’t have a glass ceiling to judge the King in this regard, doesn’t he? – (credit: Reproduction/Twitter)

Proving that he is people like us — at least when dealing with the fuel tank pointer, King Roberto Carlos suffered a dry failure in his Audi R8 Spyder, this Monday afternoon (11/22), in the neighborhood da Urca, in Rio de Janeiro. Several videos circulating on social media show the artist with his big car parked on the street.

Roberto Carlos’ car stops working on the street in Rio de Janeiro. Check out: pic.twitter.com/Fm5oyaIY2u — Aratu On (from ????) (@aratuonline) November 22, 2021

Roberto Carlos’ office confirmed that the situation was due to a lack of gasoline to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo. The car hadn’t been used for several months, so Roberto didn’t pay attention to the lack of fuel.

The King was “rescued” by the security guards, who were in another car accompanying him. Roberto was on his way to a rehearsal for the year-end special that he will record for Rede Globo.

According to the portal Wool, Roberto Carlos’ Spyder model is a 2011 V10 valued at around R$565,000. The Audi manages to deliver 525 hp at 6,000 rpm and hits 0 to 100km/h in 4.1 seconds.