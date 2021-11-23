Carol Peixinho enjoys Thiaguinho’s stage show amid rumors of an affair

Rumors that Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho are having an affair gained even more strength this Sunday. The ex-BBB was seen enjoying the concert that the singer performed in Foz do Iguaçu, Paraná, straight from the stage.

Carol appears in a fan recording in a corner of the stage, filming the show. Another fan of the singer posted a video on social media reporting having seen the pagodeiro leaving the same show hand in hand with a woman, who she said was “identical” to the ex-BBB and ex-participant of “No Limite”.

“Guys, and I, who just saw Thiaguinho. He was leaving hand in hand with a woman. I didn’t even know he’s dating. And the woman was very much like Carol Peixinho from ‘BBB’. I was shocked. Identical. Someone. you know if they have an affair, if they’ve already stayed, if it’s possible that it’s her… people, it was the same, identical. When I saw it, she was inside the van, she ran…”, said the fan in the video posted on Instagram stories.

New billionaire: learn how Thiaguinho made his fortune as a singer and businessman, and without boasting

Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho live an affair, but he doesn’t want to know about their relationship

Fan sees Thiaguinho leaving a show holding hands with a woman ‘identical’ to Carol Peixinho Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

The romance has lasted since September, but in secret. At the time, they were photographed separately by a fan in Salvador. The two avoided posing together, but the fan and the back wall in the photo denounced that they were in the same place.

Thiguinho has been single since 2019, when he ended his marriage to Fernanda Souza, after eight years together.

Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho with a fan in August, in Salvador, where she lives Photo: rep/ instagram