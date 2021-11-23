Cartola FC 2021: Santos dominates the Economic Tips team #35, which costs C$85 | tips

The Economic Tips team went through another complicated round and got 28.19 points. But the loss of cards was minimal: -0.08. For the very complicated round #35, the hope of recovery is deposited in Santos, who struggles to get away from the Z-4 ​​and has good recent home scores. Fish nominees are John Paul , Felipe Jonathan , Danilo Boza , Mark William , Lucas Braga and the technician Fabio Carille .

The economic team for round #35 is leaving for C$85.49.

Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:

Bruno Pacheco (side of Ceará)

(side of Ceará) David Braz (Fluminense defender)

(Fluminense defender) Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder)

(Atletico-MG midfielder) Yago Felipe (half of Fluminense)

(half of Fluminense) vina (half from Ceará)

(half from Ceará) Mendoza (Ceará striker)

The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards. The exception is Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, the only possible booking with a lower cost than Lucas Braga.

With only four valid games, market for round #35 is open until 9 pm (Brasilia time) Tuesday. Click here and climb your team!

All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.

João Paulo (Goalkeeper of Santos) – C$ 7.66

In the last seven games as home team:

Average of 7.64 points per game

five SG’s

Average of 3.42 saves per game

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$9.91

In the last two games as home team:

Average of 6.60 points per game

two SG’s

Average of three fouls received per game

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 8.34

In the last five away games:

Average of 5.76 points per game

two goals

Average of 3.6 trips

Opponent: Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque

Vina (half from Ceará) – C$ 11.85

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 10.56 points per game

Two goals and an assist

Seven other submissions, one on the crossbar

Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão

Danilo Boza (Santos defender) – C$ 3.09

In the last five games as home team:

Average of 4.98 points per game

Four SG’s

no foul committed

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

David Braz (Fluminense defender) – C$ 4.25

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 7.23 points per game

two SG’s

A goal

only one foul committed

Opponent: International, at Maracanã

Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.77

In the last six games as home team:

Average of 4.46 points per game

Four SG’s

Average of 2.33 trips

Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão

Yago Felipe (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 8.23

In the last four games as home team:

Average of 8.30 points per game

two goals

Average of 4.5 trips

Opponent: International, at Maracanã

Lucas Braga (Santos striker) – C$ 3.49

In the last three games as home team:

Average of 4.60 points per game

Average of 2.33 absences received

Eight submissions, one on the crossbar

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

Mendoza (Ceará forward) – C$ 8.56

In the last two games as home team:

Average of 5.55 points per game

Average of two absences received

Five submissions, one on the crossbar

Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão

Marcos Guilherme (Santos striker) – C$ 5.72

In the last game as home team:

Score of 12.50

A goal and a ball on the crossbar

two trips

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

Fábio Carille (Santos technician) – C$7.62

Santos in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:

Second team with the most points added: 326.40

Fifth best attacking principal average: 17.87

Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro

Matches from round #35 valid for Cartola FC

Tuesday 11/23

Palm trees x Atlético-MG

Wednesday 11/24

Fluminense x International