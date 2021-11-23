Cartola FC 2021: Santos dominates the Economic Tips team #35, which costs C$85 | tips

The Economic Tips team went through another complicated round and got 28.19 points. But the loss of cards was minimal: -0.08. For the very complicated round #35, the hope of recovery is deposited in Santos, who struggles to get away from the Z-4 and has good recent home scores. Fish nominees are John Paul, Felipe Jonathan, Danilo Boza, Mark William, Lucas Braga and the technician Fabio Carille.
The economic team for round #35 is leaving for C$85.49.
Check out which are the other nominees for the next journey:
- Bruno Pacheco (side of Ceará)
- David Braz (Fluminense defender)
- Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder)
- Yago Felipe (half of Fluminense)
- vina (half from Ceará)
- Mendoza (Ceará striker)
Leading team of Economic Tips #35 — Photo: Reproduction
Reserve team of Economic Tips #35 — Photo: Reproduction
The low-cost squad filled the reserve bank with players who represent good chances of valuing cards. The exception is Gabriel Veron, from Palmeiras, the only possible booking with a lower cost than Lucas Braga.
With only four valid games, market for round #35 is open until 9 pm (Brasilia time) Tuesday. Click here and climb your team!
All scout information below is exclusively from Cartola FC 2021.
João Paulo (Goalkeeper of Santos) – C$ 7.66
João Paulo, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti / Santos FC
In the last seven games as home team:
- Average of 7.64 points per game
- five SG’s
- Average of 3.42 saves per game
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Felipe Jonatan (Santos side) – C$9.91
Felipe Jonatan, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/SantosFC
In the last two games as home team:
- Average of 6.60 points per game
- two SG’s
- Average of three fouls received per game
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Zaracho (Atletico-MG midfielder) – C$ 8.34
Zaracho, from Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético
In the last five away games:
- Average of 5.76 points per game
- two goals
- Average of 3.6 trips
Opponent: Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque
Vina (half from Ceará) – C$ 11.85
Vina, from Ceará — Photo: Kid Jr. / SVM
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 10.56 points per game
- Two goals and an assist
- Seven other submissions, one on the crossbar
Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão
Danilo Boza (Santos defender) – C$ 3.09
Danilo Boza, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In the last five games as home team:
- Average of 4.98 points per game
- Four SG’s
- no foul committed
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
David Braz (Fluminense defender) – C$ 4.25
David Braz, from Fluminense — Photo: LUCAS MERÇON / FLUMINENSE FC
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 7.23 points per game
- two SG’s
- A goal
- only one foul committed
Opponent: International, at Maracanã
Bruno Pacheco (Ceará side) – C$6.77
Bruno Pacheco, from Ceará — Photo: Pedro Vitorino
In the last six games as home team:
- Average of 4.46 points per game
- Four SG’s
- Average of 2.33 trips
Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão
Yago Felipe (Fluminense midfielder) – C$ 8.23
Yago Felipe, from Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon FFC
In the last four games as home team:
- Average of 8.30 points per game
- two goals
- Average of 4.5 trips
Opponent: International, at Maracanã
Lucas Braga (Santos striker) – C$ 3.49
Lucas Braga, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In the last three games as home team:
- Average of 4.60 points per game
- Average of 2.33 absences received
- Eight submissions, one on the crossbar
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Mendoza (Ceará forward) – C$ 8.56
Mendoza, from Ceará — Photo: Felipe Santos/Ceará SC
In the last two games as home team:
- Average of 5.55 points per game
- Average of two absences received
- Five submissions, one on the crossbar
Opponent: Corinthians, at Castelão
Marcos Guilherme (Santos striker) – C$ 5.72
Marcos Guilherme, from Santos — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC
In the last game as home team:
- Score of 12.50
- A goal and a ball on the crossbar
- two trips
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Fábio Carille (Santos technician) – C$7.62
Fábio Carille, Santos coach — Photo: Marcos Riboli
Santos in the last six rounds of Cartola FC:
- Second team with the most points added: 326.40
- Fifth best attacking principal average: 17.87
Opponent: Fortaleza, in Vila Belmiro
Matches from round #35 valid for Cartola FC
Tuesday 11/23
Palm trees x Atlético-MG
Wednesday 11/24
Fluminense x International
Thursday 11/25
Saints x Fortaleza
Ceará x Corinthians