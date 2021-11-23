Cascavel beats Carlos Barbosa and takes the lead in the LNF semifinal | national futsal league

Cascavel is a tie away from guaranteeing classification to the unprecedented final of the National Futsal League (LNF). Playing at home, at Coopavel’s gym, the team from Paraná beat Carlos Barbosa by 4-2 in the first game of the semifinal. The return match takes place next Sunday, at 11 am, in Carlos Barbosa (RS), with SporTV broadcast. In case the gauchos win, the duel will go to overtime. For having a better campaign than the rival, ACBF plays for a draw in any extra time.

Pushed by their fans, Cascavel began the game pressing, and, with less than a running minute, Roni hit the post. Excited, the same Roni submitted with danger the next minute. At three, it was Ernani’s turn to risk from the middle and send the ball close to the crossbar. The goal of the owners of the house was ripe and he went out to his room. After a corner kick from the right, Dieguinho took it first and made it 1-0.

1 of 2 Cascavel opened the scoring after four minutes of play — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF Cascavel opened the scoring after four minutes of play — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF

At a disadvantage, Carlos Barbosa started to come out more for the game, and, at five, Rocha finished close to the post. Two minutes later, Jorginho took advantage of the counterattack and advanced alone towards the goal. Attentive, Bianchini saved the team from taking the second. At 10, Rocha again took danger to André Deko’s goal by kicking another ball close to the crossbar. A minute later, ACBF lost Biel, who suffered an injury to his left ankle.

At 14, Cascavel managed to expand, when Gustavinho raised it to Roni, who played at first to inflate the net. The goal made Carlos Barbosa further advance the lines to try to reduce the gap before the break, and, at 17, André Deko operated a true miracle in a shot by Rocha. At 19, it was Rocha’s turn to hit the post. ACBF’s pressure continued in the final seconds and, in the last move of the stage, Deko made another save in a double-touch kick completed by the same Rocha.

The second half started with the same panorama as the end of the first and, with four minutes played, goalkeeper André Deko had already made three saves. At five, Richard took a risk from a distance and there was Cascavel’s shirt number 2 to look for. At nine, Jhow dropped a ground bomb, and Deko took it off with his foot. A minute later, the referee caught a second setback for the Cascavelense goalkeeper and fouled in the penalty area. In the recovery, the ACBF players got confused and ended up unarmed.

With seven minutes to go, coach Edgard Baldasso released Richard as goalkeeper. However, in Carlos Barbosa’s first mistake, Carlão took advantage of the empty goal and shot from afar to make it 3-0. A minute later, Dener dropped the left wing bomb, and André Deko dodged it to corner.

2 of 2 Rocha created several chances for Carlos Barbosa — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF Rocha created several chances for Carlos Barbosa — Photo: Ulisses Castro/ACBF

At 19, when the ACBF was still under pressure, Richard hit André Deko and was sent off for his second yellow card. With a player less for the remaining minutes, it was up to the team from Rio Grande do Sul to lock in the back to avoid a worse score. But, 45 seconds from the end, the Cascavel expanded with Dieguinho, celebrating the victory. When the lights went out, Rocha still scored a great goal, but it was too late: 4-2, final score.

Rattlesnake: André Deko, Rafinha, Dieguinho, Ernani and Roni. Entered: Deivão, Jorginho, Alef, Batista, Gabriel Gurgel, Carlão, Gustavinho and Zequinha. Technician: Cassiano Klein.