Castán moves away from “barca” and Coritiba must lay off 7 at the end of the year

O Coritiba is already guaranteed in the elite of the 2022 Brazilian Championship, but the defeat by 1-0 at Couto Pereira against CSA, last Sunday (21), took away the possibility of a title for the people from Paraná. With a round to go before the end of Série B, Gustavo Morínigo’s team has 64 points and can no longer reach Botafogo, with 69. However, nothing takes away the feeling of accomplishment of the board in Alto da Glória.

For that reason, even though Coxa still has the match against Ponte Preta next Sunday (28) in Campinas, the board is already planning 2022. Firstly, Morínigo is the big besieged person at the moment. Even with a contract until the end of next year, the Paraguayan technician should receive offers in this window. Vasco, for example, likes the commander’s profile.

In the cast alviverde, there must also be a good reformulation ahead. There are 11 players in Morínigo’s squad with a contract expiring in December.

Are they:

defenders

Wellington Carvalho

Nathan Ribeiro*

Luciano Castán

Henry Vermudt*

Sides

Romario

Matthew Alexander

midfielders

Valdeci

Edson Carioca*

attackers

Gui Azevedo

little waguin

Vinicius Ribeiro

Vermundt and Edson Carioca both played just one game with the thigh-white team this year due to serious injuries. Nathan Ribeiro, in turn, remains in the medical department recovering from pericarditis.

According to the colleague Isabella Elias, from the ENM portal, from the aforementioned group, who has more chances of remaining for 2022 is Luciano Castán. The defender was the player alviverde who played the most in the current season – there were 51 matches, with seven goals and an assist. According to the player himself, “renewal is at hand”.

Another one that ended the season on a high was Waguininho. The striker, who was heavily criticized by the Coxa fans, scored 11 goals in Serie B, being the team’s second top scorer, surpassed only by Léo Gamalho (16 goals).