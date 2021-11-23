Cauã Reymond and Isabeli Fontana are clicked on the beach

On the air in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, Cauã Reymond he reserved the afternoon of this Monday, November 22nd, for a photo shoot on Joatinga beach, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the advertising work, Cauã had the partnership of Isabeli Fontana. The actor and model lavished sympathy backstage and showed off their good shape with their ripped bodies.

On the air in the soap opera “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on TV Globo, as the twins Renato and Christian, Cauã Reymond, has won the hearts of Brazilian viewers.

In an interview with ELA magazine, Cauã told how he transformed the tragic story of the family into inspiration and love in raising his daughter.

“My mother (Denise Reymond, who died in 2019 from cancer) was adopted. I recently found out that her sister died of malnutrition. Strong, right? My grandmother is a hundred years old and has been disabled since she was born. And my aunt Simone, who suffered from schizophrenia, in an outbreak, broke the whole house. One day, he tried to cut my dick off. I was very scared. My family’s story was very powerful as an inspiration”, he said.

Married to the model and presenter Mariana Goldfarb, Cauã also spoke of previous relationships. “I was already married to famous women and I was tired of business, you know? I don’t know how Taís and Lázaro can handle it! (laughs) We don’t talk about working at home. I preserve our relationship a lot. We have the same wave of health care. She is good. Don’t be jealous of my scenes with the aline (Moraes, her partner in the nine o’clock soap opera)”.

