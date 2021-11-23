Cause of death of actor at age 28 remains mysterious

Joey Morgan, actor of hits like O Campamento de Juventude (2018), Flower of Youth (2017), Compadres (2016) and How to Survive a Zombie Attack (2015), died at the age of 28. Despite the death shocking Hollywood, in the United States, due to the artist’s burgeoning career, the cause of the young person’s death remains a mystery, as the reason was not revealed by Joey’s family. The news of the actor’s death was confirmed by the artist’s manager to The Hollywood Reporter website.

“It was a shock and left everyone who loved him devastated. We will miss him a lot. We hope that everyone understands how difficult this is all for their loved ones and we ask that boundaries be respected so that the mourning is private,” said the agent.

On social media, director Christopher Landon, responsible for How to Survive a Zombie Attack, lamented the actor’s death. “Joey Morgan came into my life almost 9 years ago when we recorded ‘How to Survive’. He was his, funny, smart and sensitive. When the cameras turned on he was magnetic. He died today and I’m heartbroken. It’s an honor to have met him,” lamented the filmmaker.

Leonardo José, Marvel’s film dubber, dies at the age of 78

Leonardo José, a professional who became known for dubbing outstanding characters such as the Thanos in Marvel movies, he died at the age of 78. The actor’s wife, Angela Maria Lachtermacher, confirmed the death and informed that the voice actor was the victim of terminal lung cancer. “He died at home,” completed Leonardo’s wife to the G1.

The actor’s family has used social media in recent days to ask for financial help to pay for Leonardo’s medical treatments.

In addition to the films in which Thanos appeared, mainly in the franchise The Avengers (2012-2019), the voice actor also lent the voice to judge Claude Frollo, from The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996), Kerchak, by Tarzan (1999), Charles Xavier, Professor X, by X-Men (1992-1997), Kron, by Dinosaur (2000), Shan-Yu, by Mulan (1998), among other works. Leonardo has been working with dubbing since 1972.