CBF admits that the referee was wrong by not scoring a penalty for Grêmio against América-MG

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), through an opinion from the Ombudsman of Arbitration, admitted that the VAR and referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza were wrong in not scoring the penalty in favor of Grêmio in the match against América-MG. The game was held on November 13, at Indepedência, valid for the 32nd round of the Brasileirão.

At the time, still in the first half, forward Elias received the speed, cut the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli, from Coelho, and was knocked down inside the area. The referee did not score the maximum penalty. According to the entity, the penalty was characterized because the archer placed his right arm against the attacker’s body to impede the progression of his opponent.

Grêmio complained a lot about the penalty on Elias Manoel when the game was still 1-0 for America. Flávio Rodrigues de Souza ordered to continue and minutes later Coelho expanded: pic.twitter.com/hXjzFG5AI2 — rout Info (@rout_info)

This Monday, Grêmio spoke once again about the bid and the opinion sent by CBF. In a statement, the Tricolor “questions and protests against the loss of criteria in the use of the VAR” and, finally, highlights that it considers the ban on access to the Arena during the games “extreme”, classifying the penalty as “disproportionate in comparison to others applied”.

