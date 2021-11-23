Cena cites Brazil alongside Russia and Berlusconi

the third season of succession, from HBO, made an unflattering mention of Brazil in the sixth episode of its third season, aired last Sunday (21).

[Atenção: há leves spoilers de Succession adiante.]

In the sequence in question, Logan (Brian Cox) and part of their children attend a republican political event. There, several possible candidates for the presidency of the United States are trying to win the support of the family, which owns a powerful media conglomerate.

One of the candidates, in particular, is Jaryd Mencken (Justin Kirk), far-right politician who has great appeal on social media. When opining on him, Shiv (Sarah Snook), Logan’s daughter, expresses concern: “I’m not saying it’s going to be the Third Reich, but I think there’s a real possibility that we’re going to turn into a p*** of a Tupiniquim Berlusconized Russia“.

In this way, she placed the Brazil of Jair Bolsonaro on the side of the Russia of Vladimir Putin and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who was involved in numerous scandals during his term. It is worth noting that although the caption used the term “tupiniquim“, Shiv’s original speech in English bears the term “brazilian“.

Launched in 2018, succession caught attention even in season two – even winning the 2020 Emmy for best drama series, and also taking best actor statuettes (for Jeremy Strong), guest actress (Cherry Jones), script and direction. The series is already renewed for its fourth season.

The series’ main cast also includes Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, Hiam Abbass, Matthew Macfayden and Alan Ruck.