Cenapop · Woman discovers that she was recorded by a man at the gym and vents: “I was disgusted”

Mary, from Illinois, USA, went to the gym near her house to train and ended up with an unpleasant surprise: she caught a man filming her hiding with his cell phone, in a clear act of harassment and disrespect.

In your TikTok, she said that she usually records her series with her cell phone to watch later and see how her body is developing.

Looking at the video she made that day, however, she was surprised: “I’m disgusted. I was recording my training, and by the way I wasn’t the only one”, she vented, while sharing the recording on the social network, last Friday (11/19).

In the record 一 which already has over 2.4 million views 一, Maria appears with her back turned (training in front of the mirror) when a man passes by with a cell phone in one hand, clearly intending to record her.

In the video, Maria turns around after finishing the series and even apologizes to the man for almost bumping into him: “Oops, sorry. Are you okay?”.

On TikTok, she said that she only realized that it had been recorded when she watched, when she was already in the car, the video she recorded with her cell phone: “I hadn’t noticed it until I saw the video in my car”.

Maria said that she thought about going back to the gym to get satisfaction from the man, but she was late for work and didn’t do anything at the time.

On the social network, Maria explained that she returned to the gym on November 20 and showed the video to the manager. The idea is for the man to have his enrollment canceled and not go back to working out in the unit.

