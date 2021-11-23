Central Bank limits Pix operations at night; understand the changes

Customers will have two options for starting night hours, when there are restrictions on transactions

Customers who want to increase the amount can make the request to the bank, which has between 24 hours and 48 hours to make the change



O central bank announced changes that limit the operations of the pix. Users now have two options to start the night time: at 8pm or 10pm. In both cases, from this time on, there will be a restriction on the value of transactions, fixed at R$1,000, with a duration of up to 6 hours. The choice of time period can be made up to July 29, 2022. Despite not carrying out nightly transactions very often, subway operator Moacir Nanclares believes that the measure helps to ensure safety. “It’s having a security problem. In that sense, it’s interesting”, he says. Customers who want to increase the amount can make the request to the bank, which has between 24 hours and 48 hours to make the change. The measure is part of a series of decisions taken by the Central Bank that seek to limit the actions of criminals and reduce fraud among Pix users.

Nursing technician Neide Scripiliti said she feels safer to use the mechanism. “I was scared when these kidnappings started, then I was insecure. But if they are making this change, it will probably give people more security”, he says. In addition to these measures, the Special Returns Mechanism and the Precautionary Blocking are already in place, which speed up compensation in cases of coup and allow banks to block funds in suspicious transactions.

*With information from reporter Nanny Cox