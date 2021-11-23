At each round that passes, new calculations are carried out to understand the situation of Brasileirão 2021. And the mathematicians at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) make available accounts related to the downgrade. Then, it is possible to estimate the score needed to avoid the split fall.

Calculations indicate that teams with 49 points do not have any risk of relegation to Serie B. On the other hand, with 39 points relegation is 100% guaranteed. The numbers will be adjusted in the next rounds and we will have a more accurate sense of what needs to be done.

UFMG experts indicate that teams with 46 points are still at 3.7% risk. The danger is even for teams between 43 and 45 points. Whoever turns 42 has more than a 95% chance of finding Cruzeiro and Vasco next year, in the second division.

Chance of relegation by scoring in Brasileirão 2021

The math even indicates that the cut line should be between 44 and 45 points. In the midweek round, if Juventude score, the table will change again. Check out what the chance of dropping by score is:

48 points – 0.009%

47 points – 0.35%

46 points – 3.7%

45 points – 18.4%

44 points – 48.7%

43 points – 79.4%

42 points – 95.3%

41 points – 99.4%

40 points – 99.9%

39 points – 100%

We will continue monitoring all data from Brasileirão 2021 until Grêmio decides its life in the national competition. The team from Porto Alegre has more than 78% risk of playing Serie B, but the good phase of hope for change.

The next mission is on Tuesday (23), at 9 pm, against Flamengo in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.

