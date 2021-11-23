Chay vibrates with great stage in Botafogo and gets emotional: “Living a dream” | well friends!

One of the highlights of Botafogo this season, midfielder Chay was one of the guests of “Well, Friends!” this Monday, on SporTV, and did not hide the emotion for participating in the program. Also accomplished with the great stage and with the alvinegro access, the player also spoke of the affection he has received from the fans, who even made music for the shirt 14.
– It’s a mix of emotions. The identification with the club I have had since I was little. I went through futsal at the club as a child and through fut7. It’s hard to tell what’s on my mind. I’m living a dream, being able to wear the shirt of a big club, with a lot of history. I’m super happy. I want to show my football much longer. it’s just joy
– I enjoyed it a lot (the song). It was a beautiful tribute. Right in the mood of the football review. In the stadium, when they sing a part of the song, I get goosebumps at the time (see the video).
Chay is one of the highlights of Botafogo this season — Photo: André Durão
Chay also commented on the difficulties faced by Botafogo to gain access and the title of Série B of the Brazilian Championship.
– We do not disbelieve at any time what we were capable of. We had to put into practice our day to day. Our group is very good, playing when it has to be done, serious work when it has to be serious work. When times were bad, we looked into each other’s eyes and tried to motivate. We were creating forces where no one else believed. We were 14th, but the victories were coming and the atmosphere improving. The group is to be congratulated.
Chay talks about Botafogo’s turnaround in the year and says that the group “created strength” at a time no one believed
See more about Chay’s participation in the show in the video above.