Check out the results of Quina 5711 and Lotofácil 2378 this Monday (11/22)

posted on 11/22/2021 20:00 / updated on 11/22/2021 20:33



Did the week start off lucky? – (credit: Reproduction)

Caixa Econômica Federal drew, this Monday night (11/22), four lotteries: the 5711 contest by Quina, the 2378 contest by Lotofácil, the 2239 contest by Lotomania and the 172 contest by Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$5.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 06-14-26-33-70.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 01-02-03-04-05-10-12-14-15-16-17-21-23-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$6.7 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 11-13-19-22-27-28-49-53-56-63-65-66-71-76-77-78-81-89-90-98. The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

super seven

With an estimated prize of R$ 1.5 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: 0

Column 2: 9

Column 3: two

Column 4: 4

Column 5: 5

Column 6: 1

Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

Watch the full broadcast: