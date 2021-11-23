Check out the unofficial feedback from the first day of the Enem 2021 – First Plan tests

The Bernoulli System teachers answered the questions of the first day of the Enem 2021 exams, which took place this Sunday (21). According to the educators, the test had a moderate level of difficulty and followed according to expectations.

According to the coordinator of the pre-university entrance exam at the institution, Breno Pires, the level of difficulty of the test was medium level. “It was considered a mid-level test with some more complex issues due to the degree of difficulty of the texts and some more elaborate distractions. The writing addressed an interesting and current topic, which is widely discussed not only in writing classes, but also in sociology”, she analyzes.

Check out the template for the yellow, blue, white, pink and essay notebooks:

The application of Enem began today (21), with a test containing the essay-argumentative writing and 90 objective questions: 45 of them on the components of languages, codes and their technologies, and 45 on human sciences and their technologies. Candidates will have until 7pm to complete the exam. Next Sunday (28), there will be tests on natural sciences and their technologies, and mathematics and their technologies.

Enem grades can be used to access the Unified Selection System (Sisu) and the University for All Program (ProUni). Therefore, the candidate cannot score zero in the essay. Enem participants can also apply for student financing in government programs, such as the Student Financing Fund (Fies), and apply for a position in Portuguese higher education institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

The next stage of Enem 2021 will be applied next Sunday (28). On the date, participants will answer questions from Natural Sciences (chemistry, physics and biology), as well as mathematics.

