Chery unveils new compact SUV and cites Brazil as the model’s priority

The tradition of joining name + numeral to designate a model will continue in Chery. after family rice, composed of sedans, and tiggo, for SUVs, the brand unveiled, at the Guangzhou Motor Show (China), the Omoda. It is a new family of SUVs with the possibility of electric motorization and a cool design. The first of them is already confirmed for Brazil.

The novelty takes care of Fashion 5, a compact SUV with a Tiggo 5X, which hits Chinese stores in the first quarter of 2022 – that is, within a few months.

Play/Autohome

In its official statement, the Chinese brand says that Brazil and Russia will have priority to receive the electric SUV. The Omoda 5, according to Chery, inaugurates the fourth generation of the automaker’s vehicles.

According to information from the Chinese press, in addition to Brazil, the model should also be sold in the rest of South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. Here, the SUV is already officially registered with the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI). Remember, however, that this is not a guarantee of release. Roughly speaking, the action is just so that nobody creates a clone of the project.

Details

Speaking of clone, it could be that the model still changes between the concept and the production version. But on the Omoda 5, the Chinese tradition of “nothing is created, everything is copied” came out in force, especially on the rear, undeniably inspired by the lexus. The flashlight runs from one end of the body to the other and is lit by LEDs, as are the headlights.

Play/Autohome

Furthermore, imposing grille, (beautiful) 18″ wheels (painted black and with details in contrasting color that match the tone of the roof), high waistline and dropped ceiling – alas SUV-coupe – make the Omoda 5 younger than the brand’s current products, because Chery’s idea is to conquer Generation Z – born between the mid-1990s and 2010.

No buttons on the panel

But for that to happen, Chery knows that a bold look is not enough. It has to have technology. In this sense, the Omoda 5 has two digital screens that share a single part – in the style of Mercedes-Benz – and eliminate the physical buttons on the panel.