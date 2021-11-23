China releases imports of certified Brazilian beef before the embargo | Agribusiness

Chinese authorities released the import of batches of beef that were certified before the 4 September embargo, informed this Tuesday (23) the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC, its acronym in English).

On the other hand, the suspension of protein exports from Brazil to the Asian country remains in force and completes 80 days this Tuesday.

Shipments to the Asian country, Brazil’s biggest buyer, were interrupted on September 4, after two unusual cases of mad cow were reported in Minas Gerais and Mato Grosso.

Mad cow: remember the disease that became known in the 80s and 90s after an outbreak in the UK

The Brazilian Association of Meat Shops (Abrafrigo) assesses that the decision releases just over 100 tons of Brazilian beef that would fit into this situation. The cargoes were already on their way to the Asian country when imports were suspended.

The suspension, determined by the Brazilian government itself, complied with a sanitary protocol signed with China, which provides for the interruption of trade in case of identification of the disease.

On the other hand, the decision to resume depends on China, which maintains the veto, even after the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE) has informed that the occurrences do not represent a risk for the Brazilian bovine production chain.

China is the main market for Brazilian beef and buys almost half of the approximately 2 million tons that the country exports.

With the embargo, total exports of meat from Brazil fell 43% in October, to 108.6 thousand tons, compared to the same month last year, according to Abrafrigo.