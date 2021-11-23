“Cholesterol testing should be done from 10 years of age onwards”, says cardiologist

SAO PAULO — Cardiologist Ieda Jatene, daughter of Adib Jatene (1929-2014), the greatest reference in the Brazilian specialty, has dedicated her life to treating children’s hearts. More specifically, to a fetal malformation called congenital heart disease, which causes a high number of infant deaths in Brazil. In January 2022, Ieda will assume the presidency of the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo, 45 years after his father held the same role. In an interview with GLOBO, Jatene explains the importance of submitting children to cholesterol testing, even healthy ones, to prevent the development of heart disease in the future. She explains about the much-feared myocarditis in children and adolescents associated with adolescent vaccines and affectionately talks about her relationship with her father, who, in addition to being a mentor, was her best friend.

Recently, the Society of Cardiology of the State of São Paulo began to recommend testing for cholesterol from 10 years of age onwards and from the age of 2 years for children with families with a history of cardiovascular disease. Isn’t it too soon?

Until a few years ago, we thought that a blockage of the arteries that can lead to a heart attack developed in adulthood. That risk factors for the problem, such as sedentary lifestyle, obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and cholesterol itself, were only found in adulthood. Over the years, it has been shown that some situations begin to develop in childhood. There are even some theories that speak of intrauterine development, but this is not yet proven. What studies have shown is that from the age of 10 onwards, it is necessary to start investigating the rates at which many children already have cholesterol alterations and, especially in this age group, this is often dependent only on dietary errors. And children’s lifestyles started to change a lot over the years. In the past, people played in the street, mothers took care of their children’s food. So the children were more physically active and had a healthier diet than is seen today. It has also been noted that in some children high cholesterol manifests itself even earlier. So children who are in families with parents or direct ascendants with very high cholesterol, which needs to be treated, or when parents have coronary heart disease before 50 years of age, the recommendation is to start monitoring from 2 years of age.

What is the impact of child care for the adult life?

When you consider that the blockage is also an inflammation of the innermost layer of the vessels, including the coronary and cerebral arteries, when these arteries become inflamed, they can have what is called an injury, as if it were an injury to this inner layer where the blood circulates. This favors the accumulation of platelets, fat and elements that form the plaque that in the future will clog or destroy these arteries. When you have more controlled levels of fat, this is less likely to happen. So this is prevention too. The more controlled you are in terms of cholesterol and triglycerides, the less likely you are to deposit them in this inner layer of the arteries.

What have been the main advances in pediatric cardiology in recent years?

There are advances in surgical techniques, in diagnosis and treatment, with the appearance of different medications and drugs to be used in different situations. But one of the great advances for congenital heart disease was the intrauterine diagnosis, which is done through fetal echocardiography. This is not routinely done, but it is much better than it has been in the past. Today, obstetricians themselves, especially in supplementary health, refer to an echocardiogram from 24 weeks of life. In public health, there is still no such routine and it should be done because fetal echo visualizes the most serious heart diseases more accurately. So it is possible to schedule the delivery, both in date and in place, so that this child is born in a hospital that can already treat her soon after birth. This is very beneficial because when you treat the child in a pediatric condition at the right time, the result is better. When an intrauterine diagnosis is not made, the fetus becomes a newborn that starts to manifest the problems after it is born. Until the diagnosis is made, until a place to be referred is obtained, the child becomes infected, dehydrated, malnourished and is already enough to be treated in a condition that is not ideal and perhaps at a time of illness that is no longer the most favorable time.

Recently, myocarditis went from being a little-known disease to the discussion agenda due to its association with the vaccination of children and adolescents. The theme has recently spread with publications on social networks warning about the risks of the disease with the vaccination of children, but Covid also causes myocarditis. After all, what is myocarditis and can the vaccine pose a risk to children, in relation to the development of this problem specifically?

First of all, it must be said that the value of vaccination is unquestionable. The vaccine is one of the main mechanisms for preventing disease. Not just Covid, but all diseases, especially viral ones. Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that evolves in very variable ways and can be caused by several factors, not just Covid-19. She has several symptoms, but fundamentally it is tiredness, shortness of breath and difficulty in carrying out activities. What we notice is that Covid is much less frequent and severe in children, but it is an inflammatory reaction in the body that can also inflame the heart muscle. In addition, the risk of Covid myocarditis in children is much greater than the risk from the vaccine.

What has the pandemic taught us about the importance of caring for heart health?

The great teaching is to take care, to take care of, to take care of. To prevent. Because when we prevent ourselves, it’s better than having to treat. There is the possibility of treating it, but if we manage to prevent it, it would be better. We now realize how much people failed to treat themselves in the pandemic. Now that the scenario has improved, the offices are full and people are looking for exams. Despite meaning that people did not take care of themselves so much in the pandemic, this is good because it shows that people are aware, they are understanding that they need to take care of themselves, that it is important to have that look. People understood that they need to take care of themselves even to have a better quality of life.

What is the burden of having the last name Jatene and pursuing the same profession as your father?

In the beginning of my professional life this was a concern because I didn’t want to let him down. I wanted him to be proud and I wanted to follow his name. Life has taught me and my brothers alike that my father’s name has opened some doors for us, no doubt about it. And I am very proud to say that. With his work, with his ethics, with the credibility and competence he had. But he himself told us “the door can open, but whether you stay inside the place depends on you and it doesn’t depend on me”. So the three of us prepared ourselves and structured ourselves technically and personally to exercise our profession in the best possible way, with the greatest possible transparency. Today, my father’s name is not a burden on me. Quite the opposite. It’s a pride. Being able to take his name, my family name and with that help other people, is what I want to do

What is the strongest memory you have of your father?

If I had anything to say about my father, I would say that my father was a generous and caring person. Although he had all the formality and appearance that he was mad, if you came up to him and said “I need you”, and I had opportunities of that in my life, he would stop whatever he was doing, listen and always give a welcome . So the biggest memory I have of him is my dad kissing me on the cheek, like he always did, calling me little daughter and telling me he was on my side for whatever I needed. God gave me the opportunity to live with him and be very present at the end of his life. It gave me a lot of peace of mind knowing that I did everything I could for him and knowing he’s in a good place and that he’s always with us.