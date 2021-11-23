Cigarette, Gender, Age May Accelerate Fall of Vaccine Protection, Research Says | Health

Eduardo Lopes/ Public Photos Cigarettes, sex and age may accelerate the fall in vaccine protection, says research

Several studies have already shown a drop in vaccine-induced protection against Covid-19 at least six months after the second dose. But a new study in Japan has identified three factors related to a greater decrease in immunity in people who completed the vaccine schedule with Pfizer’s immunizer: age, sex and smoking.

The study was carried out at the Tochigi City Hospital, with 365 vaccinated healthcare professionals, and is published on the MedRxiv preprint platform.

The decrease in age-related protection is already well known. This is called immunosenescence, that is, the aging of the immune system. Older adults had significantly lower antibody titre levels, with nearly half of those levels seen in people in their 20s.

“The older person’s immune system doesn’t work in the same way. Right away it produces fewer antibodies, and the fewer antibodies, the greater the drop,” says geneticist Salmo Raskin, president of the Scientific Department of Genetics at the Brazilian Society.

The researchers adjusted the data because external variables such as hypertension might have influenced the age-related results. After reanalysis, only smoking was significantly correlated with lower antibody titers.

According to the study, in terms of smoking, the age-adjusted titles had a significant drop in difference between smokers and people who had never smoked.

The study identifies the factors that may be related to the fall, but does not explain the causes behind them.

One of the possibilities raised by Raskin refers to a study released about a month ago that shows how smoking can alter the production of interferon, which is a defense mechanism of the body, in people contaminated by SARS-CoV-2:

“If there is evidence that it can reduce the organism’s defense against natural infection, we can understand that it may not respond as well to vaccines. And if it is proven that one of the defenses, interferon levels, are reduced, we could extrapolate and think that the same occurs in the production of antibodies. It is a hypothesis”.

According to the Japanese study, women experienced a 6.5% faster rate of decline than men.

The finding goes against other studies. An article published in the New England Journal of Medicine, in October, with 3,808 people, shows the opposite: that antibody titers fall faster in men than in women.

The conclusion also surprised Salmo Raskin: “It is surprising because fewer women died in the pandemic, they had less serious conditions, which always led us to think that women’s defenses would be better than men’s. It is something that needs to be better studied. “he says.