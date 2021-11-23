Cinnamon tea: what are the health benefits and contraindications?

On Tuesday, November 23, 2021, on the Casa&Agro blog on the Tecno Notícias website, you will learn about the benefits and contraindications of cinnamon tea. The spice is mainly used in sweets and finishing in several parts of the world, however, it is highly recommended for medicinal use.

It is of Asian origin and has nutrients such as mucilage and tannin. In addition, it contains medicinal properties such as anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory and antivirals. O cinnamon tea It is highly recommended to fight cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes.

Benefits of Cinnamon Tea

Now, find out more about what this remarkable flavor spice, by the way, can bring good in its use in the form of tea. And see how you can use it appropriately for your health.

regulates cholesterol

Excess cholesterol is a major cause of fatty liver disease, so tea helps control this factor. Finally, it is also a great ally when it comes to avoiding diseases caused by clogging of the arteries. Furthermore, it is efficient in controlling triglycerides.

Helps in the weight reduction process

As it is a thermogenic food, it accelerates the expenditure of calories when consumed and accompanied by a diet and frequent exercise routine. It greatly improves the digestion process. Therefore, it can be a great ally in the weight loss phase.

Brings relief on days of menstrual cramps

From now on, only women will be thrilled with this factor: cinnamon tea is a great help in days of suffering with colic. Anyone who needs to live this way every month knows that pain brings irritation, swelling and many mood swings. So, drinking tea can reduce all symptoms.

Drink contraindications

On the other hand, see the precautions that should be taken when thinking about using tea in your daily life. It is always good to consult a professional first. Amazingly, a tea with so many properties can be harmful in some cases.

If it is based on manipulated drugs, avoid it

First of all, it is extremely necessary to consult a health professional before taking the drink, if you are taking any medication. Due to coumarin present as a substance in cinnamon, the effects can be bad in contact with the compounded medicine. So, avoid it.

Contraindicated for pregnant women

Pregnant girls, be careful! There is no scientific proof that tea can be abortifacient. Still, 99% of doctors do not recommend taking it during pregnancy. Therefore, pass away from cinnamon tea so that everything goes well until the end.

Anyway, for those who do not have any related problem, always check the origin of the spice so that the cinnamon tea don’t become a detrimental factor for your health. It can be found in emporiums and large markets, however, the most important thing is to feel the characteristic aroma and benefits in your body.

