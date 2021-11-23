City Hall updates the health status of victims of the sidewalk fall in Joinville

Joinville’s City Hall released a new note with updates for those injured in the accident that night this Monday, 22, when a sidewalk gave way during a Christmas presentation.

The update informs that all victims, who were referred to Hospital São José and Children’s Hospital Dr. Jeser Amarante Faria, were discharged.

Hospital São José

In all, 22 patients were referred to Hospital São José. Ten men aged 15, 22, 29 (three victims), 31, 39, 46, 58 and 67 years old. And eleven women aged 18, 22 (two victims), 27 (two victims), 29, 38, 43, 44, 51 and 70 years old, in addition to a 9 year old girl. All these patients were discharged on Monday night, 22.

Children’s Hospital

Another eleven patients were referred to the Dr. Jeser Amarante Faria Children’s Hospital. There are six girls aged 2, 3, 4 (two victims), 6 and 9 years old and five boys aged 1, 3 (two victims), 6 and 11 years old.

All patients, also with a stable clinical status, received care and were discharged from the hospital. They were discharged until around 1 am this Tuesday, 23.

