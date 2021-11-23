Classic victory leaves Corinthians with more than a 90% chance of going Libertadores 2022

Last Sunday, Corinthians won again in the Brazilian Championship. Sylvinho’s team beat Santos, 2-0, at the Neo Química Arena. The triumph had an important impact on the quest for qualification for the Libertadores 2022.

According to the survey carried out by Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), the exact probability of Corinthians playing in Libertadores 2022 is 94.7%. For comparison purposes, after the defeat by Flamengo, this number was 82.5%.

At the current moment of the competition, Corinthians no longer has a mathematical chance of being relegated or winning the Brazilian eighth championship. The only other possibility for Timão at the Brazilian Nationals would be a classification for the Copa Sudamericana, which today has 5.3% to take place.

Corinthians is in the G4 of the Brasileirão. This means that if the championship ended today, the team would be classified directly into the continental championship group stage. Timão has 53 points from 14 wins, 11 draws and nine defeats, and it’s just up to you to stay in the position.

The next commitment of the Parque São Jorge team is against Ceará. The teams face off in Fortaleza this Thursday, at 20h, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. After that, Timão receives the Athletico-PR, in Itaquera, on Sunday, at 4 pm.

