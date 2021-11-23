Claudette Troiano gets sick and is replaced on RedeTV!

Claudette Troaino did not feel well and had to be replaced in charge of Vou Te Contar this Tuesday (23), on RedeTV!. It was up to Alinne Prado, head of TV Fama, to take over the morning and, live, she explained that her colleague had a cough and hoarseness the day before.

“You from home must be asking: ‘Where is Claudette Troiano?’ Is it over there.

Then he explained: “Claudette has a problem with her throat, so we’re going to wish her positive vibes so she’ll be back here tomorrow. In the meantime, I’m here.”

RedeTV! issued the following note: “Claudete Troiano presented an allergic cough followed by hoarseness during this Monday (22). For the journalist to be able to recover promptly, today Vou Te Contar will be presented exceptionally by Alinne Prado”.

Claudette Troiano’s contract renewed

Last month, the presenter renewed her contract with RedeTV! for another year. In a recent interview with NaTelinha, he celebrated the fact of renewing his commitment in the midst of the pandemic: “For me it was a source of joy and pride. Knowing that the program, despite the global crisis we are experiencing, is doing very well commercially.”

About audience, he emphasizes that he is concerned with the quality of the program. “Like in my personal life, in my professional life I also seek to improve and renew myself, at Vou Te Contar it is no different. I value for taking relevant information to the viewer every day. We have to be aware of what happens around us and my attractions they have always had this characteristic of following the evolution of women and society as a whole,” she said.