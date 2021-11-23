Clube proposes to hire Arrascaeta, from Flamengo

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Flamengo has in hand a proposal to sell Arrascaeta. According to information from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, the person interested in the Uruguayan is Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. According to the publication, Rubro-Negro has not yet given an answer. Until then, conversations should continue. Values ​​were not disclosed.

An important part of Flamengo, Arrascaeta and the club discuss the contract renewal. Happy at Rubro-Negro, the midfielder has already decided that he would like to extend his bond with the Cariocas. The information was published this weekend by UOL Esporte.

The new agreement, which would be sealed until 2026, should only be signed at the end of this season. As desired, Arrascaeta will earn a salary increase and will have the chance to boost your earnings with bonuses for accomplished goals.

Before, Arrascaeta and the entire Flamengo squad are focused on the grand final of Libertadores da América. After a long period dealing with a muscle problem, the player returned to the pitch against Internacional, on Saturday, for the Brasileirão.

“Too happy to be able to play again, a long time off, unfortunately there are muscle injuries. We have to know that there comes a time when the members are heavy. Happy to be back and now recover to be 100% in the next game”, celebrated Arrascaeta.

