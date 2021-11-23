Company offers a R$30 discount on gas canisters for purchases made through the app | Economy



Consumers can buy cooking gas with a R$30 discount between the 24th and 27th of this month – Disclosure

Published 11/22/2021 16:14 | Updated 11/22/2021 4:26 PM

Rio – The company Ultragaz will give a R$ 30 discount on the value of the gas canister for purchases made through the app between the 24th and 27th of this month. During the Black Friday action, each customer will be able to place an order with up to two refills of the 13 kg cylinder. To enjoy the benefit, just add the product to the cart and choose the payment method. The promotion is valid for places served by the brand’s app, available for iOS and Android.

The average price of cooking gas already exceeds R$ 100 in three municipalities in the state of Rio: Nova Friburgo (R$ 111.14), Teresópolis (R$ 106.48), both in the Serrana Region, and Angra dos Reis (R). $105.00) in Costa Verde. The data were collected by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) during the period from 7th to 13th of this month.

According to the company, in addition to the ability to quickly order Ultragaz cylinders, without leaving the house and with various forms of payment, the app allows the user to monitor the order online. To find out which locations are being considered and have access to the promotion regulations, visit the website www.ultragaz.com.br.