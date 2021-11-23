Company offers a R$30 discount on gas canisters for purchases made through the app | Economy

Consumers can buy cooking gas with a R$30 discount between the 24th and 27th of this monthDisclosure
Published 11/22/2021 16:14 | Updated 11/22/2021 4:26 PM
The average price of cooking gas already exceeds R$ 100 in three municipalities in the state of Rio: Nova Friburgo (R$ 111.14), Teresópolis (R$ 106.48), both in the Serrana Region, and Angra dos Reis (R). $105.00) in Costa Verde. The data were collected by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) during the period from 7th to 13th of this month.
According to the company, in addition to the ability to quickly order Ultragaz cylinders, without leaving the house and with various forms of payment, the app allows the user to monitor the order online. To find out which locations are being considered and have access to the promotion regulations, visit the website www.ultragaz.com.br.