Complexo do Salgueiro: what is known and what remains to be clarified in the case of the eight bodies found after the PM operation | Rio de Janeiro

The Military Police carried out a major operation in the region after the sergeant Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva died victim of an ambush on Saturday morning (20).

The Homicide Precinct of Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá is investigating the case.

See below for answers to some questions about the slaughter.

The group of favelas is located in São Gonçalo, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, and includes seven communities:

Farm; Itaoca; Itaúna; Luiz Hunter; Palm trees; Corner of Acacias; Willow tree.

Complexo do Salgueiro suffers degradation with the increase in crime

Does the complex have to do with the samba school?

Not. The court of Acadêmicos do Salgueiro is in Andaraí, and Morro do Salgueiro, where the association was formed, in Tijuca — both in the North Zone of Rio.

How many people died?

Until the last update of this article, nine people — a military policeman and eight men.

Carlos Eduardo Curado de Almeida, removed from the mangrove; David Wilson Oliveira Antunes, removed from the mangrove; Douglas Vinicius Medeiros da Silva, removed from the mangrove; Élio da Silva Araújo, removed from the mangrove; Italo George Barbosa Gouvea Rossi, O Shadow, removed from the mangrove; Jhonatan Klando Pacheco Sodré, removed from the mangrove; Kauã Brenner Gonçalves Miranda, removed from the mangrove; Leandro Rumbelsperger da Silva, sergeant of the 7th BPM (São Gonçalo), killed in Itaúna in an ambush; Rafael Menezes Alves, removed from the mangrove; An unidentified man, taken from the mangrove swamp.

Were the dead in the mangrove criminals?

According to the Civil Police, David and Kauã had no criminal records.

Carlos Eduardo: 8 criminal notes for drug trafficking, receiving, threatening, contempt, false identity and association for trafficking.

8 criminal notes for drug trafficking, receiving, threatening, contempt, false identity and association for trafficking. Elio: an unspecified annotation.

an unspecified annotation. Italo Shadow: 6 notes for aggravated homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, active corruption and association with trafficking.

6 notes for aggravated homicide, illegal possession of a firearm, drug trafficking, active corruption and association with trafficking. Rafael Alves: caught involved in drug trafficking and corruption of minors.

There was no information about Douglas and Jhonatan.

What do families say?

Residents of Salgueiro said the eight bodies found in the mangrove swamp showed signs of torture.

According to family members, the body of Kauã, who was 17, had a finger cut off.

“They already knew they were going to kill, so why do that? Why torture? It seems they are killing animals, killing mice. My brother didn’t hurt anyone. They did a lot of meanness to him. There are teenagers there who had their fingers ripped off. Why do that?” said Milena Menezes, 28-year-old sister of Rafael Menezes Alves.

Those responsible for the investigation deny that there is any evidence that the dead were tortured.

What time was the confrontation?

There were 48 hours of conflict in Complexo do Salgueiro.

6:20 am on Saturday (20): Sergeant Rumbelsperger was arriving to take over patrolling in Itaúna when bandits attacked him. The PM arrived at the hospital dead.

Sergeant Rumbelsperger was arriving to take over patrolling in Itaúna when bandits attacked him. The PM arrived at the hospital dead. 10 pm on Saturday: residents of Complexo do Salgueiro reported an intense exchange of fire. According to the PM, it was BOPE, in “action to stabilize the terrain”.

residents of Complexo do Salgueiro reported an intense exchange of fire. According to the PM, it was BOPE, in “action to stabilize the terrain”. End of Sunday morning (21): Carmelita Francisca de Oliveira, 71, was hit in the arm by a stray bullet. She was medicated and discharged.

Carmelita Francisca de Oliveira, 71, was hit in the arm by a stray bullet. She was medicated and discharged. Sunday night: the PM informed that an operation was in progress.

the PM informed that an operation was in progress. 7:20 am on Monday (22): residents begin to remove bodies from a mangrove swamp

Police officers entered the scene shortly after Sgt. Leandro’s death on Saturday (20). Then began an exchange of fire.

TV Globo found that the bandits, outnumbering eight, were in an area of ​​dense forest. In an open space and about 150 meters away, would be the military police.

Were the bodies purposely thrown into the mangrove?

It remains unclear how the eight people were killed in the mangrove region. However, it is already known that the investigation will be difficult, as the bodies were removed from the site by the residents, altering the scene of the confrontation.

Why did the PM take a whole day to call the Civil Police?

It is not known yet. The Civil Police will investigate the Military Police for having taken a day to call the police station in the region about the BOPE operation – the operation started on Sunday morning (21) and investigators from the Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo, Itaboraí and Maricá (DHNSGI) claim that the Civil was fired only on Monday (22).

Who is the criminal in charge of drug trafficking in Salgueiro?

According to the police, the chief of the criminals in the place is Antônio Ilário Ferreira, known as Rabicó. After spending a period of detention in the federal penitentiary of Mato Grosso do Sul, after benefiting from a decision of the Federal Supreme Court, he was released in November 2019.

Rabicó turned Salgueiro into a kind of new frontier for cargo theft in the Metropolitan Region.

According to sources from RJ2, Rabico was in the forest with other bandits when the shooting took place.