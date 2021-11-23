Compulsory deposit rate on time resources rises to 20% as of today

× Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

THE compulsory deposit rate on time resources went from 17% to 20% as of today. The measure was announced by the Central Bank at the end of September. With the increase, up to R$ 42 billion will be collected from financial institutions.

When a person goes to a bank and makes a deposit, part of the amount is collected by the financial institution at BC in the form of a compulsory deposit. This measure is used by the monetary authority to restrict money in circulation, reduce the supply of loans and thus control inflation.

Furthermore, these resources are an emergency reserve that can be used by financial institutions, at the discretion of the BC, in crisis situations.

According to the BC, the resolution that raised the rate of reserve requirements also allowed the financial institution that registers encumbrance of securities under the liquidity financial lines (LFL), to be able to deduct up to 3 percentage points of the reserve requirement. In practice, it will be possible that the reserve requirement rate remains at 17%.

Since last year, with the economic crisis resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, BC reduced compulsory rates and released BRL 330 billion to financial institutions. Currently, these reserves total R$ 444 billion.