Congress Negotiates Overturning Bolsonaro’s Veto on Free Pad Distribution in December | Andréia Sadi’s Blog

Leaders of the National Congress are articulating to overturn in December the veto of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) to the bill that provides for the free distribution of menstrual pads to low-income public school students and people living on the streets or in extreme vulnerability.

According to the blog he learned, the proposal – approved by the Chamber and the Senate – not only has internal support but is classified as a “consensus” of public policy. For parliamentarians heard by blog, the proposal was only vetoed due to an “ideological question” of the Bolsonaro government.

By vetoing, Bolsonaro argued that the text of the project did not establish a funding source.

Parliamentarians, however, assess the government’s veto as “ideological” and claim that there are resources in the budget to guarantee service to states and municipalities.

The approved text provided that the money would come from resources allocated by the Union to the Unified Health System (SUS) – and, in the case of inmates, from the National Penitentiary Fund.

wanted by blog, the government leader in Congress, senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), stated that he will gather leaders this Tuesday (23) to define “the stock of vetoes” that will be analyzed in the week of December 7th.

He confirmed that the ban on the distribution of free pads will be on the agenda – and that there are negotiations to overturn the act.

Gomes, who is the leader of the government, denies the president’s ideological character to the veto. According to him, the veto had a “budgetary and legal” origin, but there is a “political consensus” on the subject.

Menstrual Poverty: Understand the Importance of Combating This Public Health Problem

The proposal, which originated in the Chamber of Deputies, was approved by the Senate on September 14 and went on to be approved by the president.

In October, Bolsonaro sanctioned the project, creating the Program for the Protection and Promotion of Menstrual Health, but vetoed article 1, which provided for the free distribution of sanitary napkins, and article 3, which established the list of beneficiaries:

low-income students enrolled in public schools;

homeless women or in situations of extreme social vulnerability;

women imprisoned and prisoners, collected in units of the penal system; and

women hospitalized in units to fulfill a socio-educational measure.

Congress can decide to maintain or overturn presidential vetoes. The deadline for this assessment is 30 days after the publication of the veto in the Official Gazette, but it is not always met.