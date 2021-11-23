Constantino says that Bolsonaro and Lula have high rejection, but a loyal base: ‘That guarantees their presence in the 2nd round’

A survey by the Paraná Research Institute shows Lula with 34.9% of voting intentions and Bolsonaro with 29.2%; ‘3 in 1’ commentators evaluated the scenario for 2022

Polls show Lula in the lead, followed by Bolsonaro; recently affiliated with Podemos, Moro wants to become the name of the third way



the former president squid (PT) has 34.9% of voting intentions and comes out ahead in the 2022 presidential race, according to a survey released by Instituto Paraná Pesquisas this Monday, 22. The president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) comes in second with 29.2% of the vote, followed by former judge Sergio Moro (We can), with 10.7%. Also appear in the survey Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 6.1%, the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), with 3.1%, the former minister of Health Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), with 1, 2%, senator Simone Tebet (MDB), 0.6%, senator Alessandro Vieira (Citizenship) and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), with 0.4% each. The survey interviewed 2,020 voters in 164 municipalities between November 16th and 19th. The margin of error is 2%.

During your participation in the program “3 in 1“, gives Young Pan News, Rodrigo Constantino analyzed the survey results and stated that the main conclusion is that the majority of the electorate is still not worried about the matter. The commentator, however, assesses that there will be no space for the so-called “third way” and that Lula and Bolsonaro should compete in the second round. “If BoIsonaro and Lula have high rejection, theoretically there would be room for a third way. The problem is that both, in addition to high rejection, also have a very loyal support base. This basically guarantees the presence of both in the second round”, he said. Constantino also said that Moro appears to be the candidate with the most chances, but he must lose support. “Qhen people see what Moro is saying and who he is with, then I think it fades. Will the class vote for MBL? Mand it seems that it is too premature to nail anything, but the election is, yes, polarized between Lula and Bolsonaro”, he added.

