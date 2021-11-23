Cooperative implements equipment for sustainable card disposal

Starting this week, Unimed Ponta Grossa will make the Papa Cartão machine available to integrate the cooperative’s sustainability actions. The technique used instantly shreds expired and expired cards to be transformed into new materials, increasing the life cycle of plastic and being one of the ways to preserve the environment.

Environmental responsibility – Papa Cartão appeared as an opportunity to increase the cooperative’s environmentally responsible practices. “Every year we provide cards to our beneficiaries and we understand that inadequate disposal has a negative environmental impact due to the material that is made and its slow degradation in nature,” explains Market and Development director Michele Cação Ribeiro.

Decomposition – PVC cards that are disposed of incorrectly can take up to 500 years to decompose in nature. The low percentage of proper disposal causes a great environmental impact. For the Market and Development director, in addition to the sustainable destination and processing of the material, the objective of bringing Papa Cartão is to promote environmental awareness in the community. “Our idea is to awaken and consolidate this sense of environmental thinking in the community and that even small gestures are relevant for the planet’s overall sustainability.”, emphasizes Michele.

Recyclable – PVC is a 100% recyclable material. With the cards collected and defaced, it is possible to transform them into new materials, such as diary covers, notepads, clipboards and into new cards.

Program – The card recycling program began in 2012 and is present at 200 points throughout Brazil. More than three million cards have already been collected and recycled. According to data released by the Instituto Brasileiro de PVC, more than 134.2 thousand tons of PVC cards were generated in 2014 alone. Only 20% of this percentage (22.9 thousand tons) were recycled.

Local – Papa Cartão is installed at the reception of the administrative headquarters of Unimed Ponta Grossa, at Rua General Carneiro, 873. The equipment is available for the use of beneficiaries as well as the entire community.

Reuse – How can defaced cards be reused later?

12 cards: production of a notebook cover;

36 cards: production of the cover of an agenda;

42 cards: production of a clipboard

(Unimed Ponta Grossa Press)