Corinthians Board calls CBF for ticket price at Castelão – 11/22/2021

Corinthians’ board of directors filed a representation at the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) questioning the amounts charged by Ceará for tickets made available to Alvinegro fans for the game next Thursday (25), at Castelão. Each ticket costs R$150, a price considered abusive by Corinthians fans.

President Duilio Monteiro Alves tried to contact Ceara’s board of directors, but received no response. As tickets for the home crowd cost from R$30 to R$40 (except for the boxes), Corinthians called on CBF, charging explanations and, mainly, changing the price charged by Vozão.

In addition to the R$150 to buy a ticket, Corinthians fans must pay a fee of R$18 for the online service, which brings the total value to R$168. The CBF has not yet commented on Corinthians’ complaint, either. o Ceará — responsible for the sale of tickets.

With 53 points won in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians occupies the fourth place and is looking for a direct place in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2022. Ceará is in ninth place, with 46 points. The duel between Alvinegros takes place on Thursday, at 20:00 (GMT), and is valid for the 35th round of Serie A.