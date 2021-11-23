Corinthians calls CBF and questions ticket price for visiting fans charged by Ceará | soccer

Ceará set the price of R$150 for tickets for Corinthians fans in the match on Thursday, at 20:00, at Castelão, in a duel valid for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. The amount was considered abusive by Timão’s board, which moves behind the scenes to try to reduce it.

Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians, tried to contact Robinson de Castro, president of Ceará, and was unsuccessful.

Thus, Timão made a representation with the CBF last Saturday, asking for clarification.

Castelão will stage Ceará x Corinthians on Thursday

In the previous match as home team, against Sport, Ceará charged R$ 100 in visitors’ entries.

For fans from Ceará, tickets for the Thursday game cost between R$40 and R$30. The exception is the “Premium” sector, which costs R$200.

To enter Castelão, fans must present proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Tickets for Corinthians fans are sold on the website ticketcerto.com.br.

With the victory over Santos last Sunday, Corinthians climbed to fourth place in the Brasileirão, with 53 points. Ceará occupies the ninth place, with 46.

