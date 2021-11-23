Corinthians discloses guidelines and ticket prices for the match against Athletico Paranaense

This Tuesday, Corinthians published an official note with guidelines to the public for the match against Athletico Paranaense. The clash takes place this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

As usual, the sale of tickets will happen in a staggered way, through the Corinthians Ticket website (click here) and Fiel Torcedor (click here). It is worth remembering that the duel, valid for the 36th round of the Brasileirão, has permission for 100% occupation of all sectors of the stadium.

Tuesday, November 23, from 11 am : Opening for all non-compliant members of the Faithful Supporter with credits related to matches suspended during the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras);

: Opening for all non-compliant members of the Faithful Supporter with credits related to matches suspended during the pandemic (against Ituano and Palmeiras); Tuesday, November 23, from 3 pm: Opening for all non-compliant members of the Faithful Supporter who have more than 60 points, regardless of the plan;

Opening for all non-compliant members of the Faithful Supporter who have more than 60 points, regardless of the plan; Wednesday, November 24th, from 3 pm: Opening to other non-defaulting members of the Faithful Supporter;

Opening to other non-defaulting members of the Faithful Supporter; Thursday, November 25, from 3 pm: Opening for fans in general.

Ticket prices

NORTH ENGOV – BRL 40.00

SOUTH DORIL – BRL 40.00

EAST UPPER LATERAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST UPPER CENTRAL NEOSALDINA – R$ 54.00

EAST LOWER SIDE EPOCLER – R$ 80.00

LOW EAST CENTRAL EPOCLER – BRL 100.00

UPPER WEST BENEGRIP – R$ 80.00

LOWER WEST CORNER BUSCOPAN – R$ 200.00

LOWER WEST SIDE BUSCOPAN – R$ 220.00

LOW CENTRAL WEST BUSCOPAN – R$ 250.00

OESTE BUSINESS NEO QUÍMICA ARENA – R$ 350.00

NEO QUÍMICA ARENA ROOMS – BRL 500.00

Members of the “Minha Vida” program, by Fiel Torcedor, have a 20% discount. The participants of “Minha História” have 25%.

It is worth remembering that to enter the Casa do Povo, proof of vaccination is required. In the case of those who have not completed the scheme, proof of the first dose is mandatory, together with a negative PCR (performed 48h before entering the stage) or antigen (performed 24h before). The entry of children under 12 years of age is allowed provided one of the above tests is presented.

As in the previous matches, Timão asks the fans to collaborate inside Neo Química Arena’s premises. Thus, it is necessary to use a mask and hand hygiene.

